Image caption Police said they are investigating the circumstances

A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in a "serious condition" after he was found collapsed in a street.

Police said they attended a housing estate in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, at about 08:50 BST following reports of "a concern for safety".

Eyewitnesses said that a "large section" of the London Park estate was cordoned off with police tape.

West Yorkshire Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.

