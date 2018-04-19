Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Facebook posts mentioned Prime Minister Theresa May and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey

A Labour councillor has been suspended from the party for "abusive" online posts aimed at senior Tory women.

Featherstone councillor Richard Taylor is under investigation about a Facebook post in January containing an expletive to describe Prime Minister Theresa May.

The same word appeared in posts about Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and Telford MP Lucy Allan, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Taylor was unavailable for comment regarding his suspension.

He was suspended by the party on Wednesday after the content of the now-deleted posts came to light.

Labour has launched an investigation.

A spokesman said: "The Labour party takes all complaints of abuse on social media extremely serious, which are fully investigated in line with our procedures."

Leader of Wakefield Council Peter Box added: "Aggressive and abusive language is unacceptable and should have no place in politics.

"It will not be tolerated in Wakefield Council and I am extremely disappointed by the comments made by Mr Taylor."

He said the councillor had been removed from all committees and panels he was involved with.

The posts in question contained the words 'foul bitch'.

Mr Taylor cannot be prevented from running for re-election in May's local elections in Featherstone as nominations have now closed.

"His name is already on the ballot paper for postal voting forms which are in the process of being sent out to homes in Wakefield," the party spokesman said.