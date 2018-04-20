Image copyright PA Image caption Gary Taylor was diagnosed with a rare neck tumour and lost more than five stone after surgery

A man who survived invasive surgery for a neck tumour is to run the London Marathon with his feeding tube.

Gary Taylor hopes that his bid to tackle the route will show other people they can live "a relatively normal life" despite requiring a feeding tube.

The 46-year-old from Halifax, West Yorkshire, was diagnosed with a rare parapharyngeal schwannoma in 2016.

He is running Sunday's race for Pinnt, a charity support group for people receiving home artificial nutrition.

The tumour in his neck was benign, but the father-of-two has required a tube to eat since undergoing the procedure.

The electrical engineer said: "I want to do this to show people who are starting to tube feed that it isn't the end of the world.

"You will sometimes feel down, you will sometimes feel afraid and you will come across hurdles that you need to work around, but you can do anything you used to do."

His feeding equipment will need to be changed three times during the marathon and a volunteer support runner will be on hand to help.

Mr Taylor, who lost more than five stone after his surgery, added: "I still work, I still play football and I'm running the London Marathon."

There are around 50,000 people of all ages in the UK who use enteral feeding tubes to help with the dietary management of their medical condition or disease.