Image copyright PA Image caption Anthony Mottram is charged with rape, indecent assault and possessing an offensive weapon

A man has told a court he used to have sex with his fiance on an area of land near to where a 16-year-old girl was raped in 1997.

Anthony Mottram, 49, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, was found to be a match for DNA found at the scene of the attack in Bradford.

He said he and Paula Watson, who he later married, would sometimes take walks on the land in Fairweather Green.

Mr Mottram denies raping and indecently assaulting the 16-year-old.

He is charged with six offences; rape, four counts of indecent assault, and possessing an offensive weapon - all of which he denies.

More news from around Yorkshire

Leeds Crown Court heard how the victim, who is now 37, was walking on an area of land called The Filler in Fairweather Green on 10 June 1997 when she was approached by a man armed with a craft knife.

She was assaulted on a wooded path and raped at about 10:35 BST, before she escaped and ran to her friend's house.

The court was told a stain on the victim's T-shirt had been re-examined in 2016 using advances in forensic technology.

A DNA sample was taken from Mr Mottram in February 2017 and forensic experts concluded it was a match.

Sleepless nights

At the time of the attack he said he was engaged to Mrs Watson and they lived on Cemetery Road, Bradford.

Mr Mottram told the court on the day he was arrested he was shocked and had "no explanation" for why his DNA matched that found at the scene and on the victim's T-shirt.

Giving evidence he said he "certainly did not" rape the victim and since his arrest has had sleepless nights over it.

He said his walks with Mrs Watson would take him in the general area of the attack, but not onto the path where it took place.

He said they would sometimes have sex while on their walks in various places outdoors and near the quarry.

Mrs Watson appeared in court earlier in the week where she denied ever having sex with Mr Mottram outdoors.

The trial continues.