Man denies stabbing wife to death in Halifax
- 20 April 2018
A man has denied killing his wife, who was found stabbed to death at their family home.
Monika Lasek's body was discovered by police officers at a house on Solstice Way, Halifax, in November.
Zbigniew Lasek, 35, pleaded not guilty to murdering the 36-year-old mother-of three at a hearing at Bradford Crown Court.
Mr Lasek was remanded back into custody. His trial will start on 14 May.
