A woman has been sexually assaulted near a shopping centre in Bradford.

The victim was walking in an alleyway off Bolton Road, near Broadway Shopping Centre, when she was attacked sometime between 06:30 and 07:15 BST on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers have released a CCTV image of man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police believe the woman "approached a number of passers-by" and have appealed for them to contact the force.

The man is described as white, aged between 20 and 25 years old, of slim build and about 5ft 10in (1.78m) tall.

He had blonde hair and was wearing a black hooded top, blue ripped jeans and dark-coloured footwear.

It is thought he may have been picked up by a taxi driver following the incident, police said.