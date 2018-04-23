Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Rocco Wright's parents described him as a "happy joyful boy"

The family of a toddler who drowned at a swimming pool have said the club's owners have misreported what happened.

Rocco Wright's father, Steven, said he pulled the three-year-old from the pool in Leeds, not a member of staff as the club had said.

The family believe the club's statement led to social media speculation that the children had been left unattended.

The David Lloyd Club said it remained "deeply shocked" and its thoughts were with the Wright family.

"We are working closely with the relevant local authorities and have launched a full investigation into this tragic incident," it added.

Steven and Catharine Wright said the earlier comments from the club, in Moortown, were "simply incorrect".

Rocco was with his father and four-year-old sister at the club for her regular swimming lesson on Saturday.

Mr Wright said there had been confusion as they entered the pool area as one of the instructors had not arrived.

He and other parents were told not all the children present could have their lesson.

"It was at this point I decided I would forget the lesson and just swim with both my children only to realise I couldn't see Rocco," he said.

Image caption Police were called to a David Lloyd fitness club at 09:45 BST on Saturday after reports of a child drowning in a pool

"I checked round the poolside thinking he would be hiding, but devastatingly he wasn't.

"I found him at the far end of pool face down at the bottom. I dived in and got him out onto the poolside and screamed for help. It was only at this point the lifeguard came over and tried to help."

The club had previously said: "He [Rocco] was found unconscious just after 9.30am this morning, and was rescued from the water by one of our team."

Mr Wright said the family was not trying to "place blame", and just wanted accuracy.

"We are all totally devastated by the loss of the most amazing happy joyful boy you could ever wish to meet.

"Rocco truly loved life and we will be left with a void forever that can never be filled. RIP buddy, we'll love you forever.''