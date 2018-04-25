Image copyright PA Image caption The kennel is based on a gate at Windsor Castle

A £5,000 dog kennel based on Windsor Castle has been built by a lottery-winning owner for her pampered pooch to watch the royal wedding in style.

Susan Crossland, 53, has commissioned the 6.5ft (2m) high, hand-painted kennel made for Archie, her 10-year-old lhasa apso.

Mrs Crossland, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, said: "I love royal weddings and I love the royals."

Along with her husband Michael, 49, she won £1.2 million in 2008.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to wed on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The chapel - where Prince Harry was christened - holds about 800 people.

Image copyright PA Image caption Susan Crossland commissioned the 6.5ft high, hand-painted kennel for Archie

Image copyright PA Image caption Archie has a throne and a top hat to complete his royal wedding look

It took a seven-strong team about 240 hours to build the 6.5ft by 6.5ft kennel, which is based on the King George IV Gate at Windsor Castle.

Mrs Crossland said: "I just thought it might be a bit quirky to have something nice for Archie so I had him a Windsor Castle made and he absolutely loves it."

She is planning a barbecue for the royal wedding and said Archie would "just be pottering about in his new kennel", which is in the Crossland's back garden.

"He's my dog at the end of the day. Why not spoil your dog?"

Image copyright PA Image caption Archie's owner Susan Crossland said: "I love royal weddings and I love the royals"

Image copyright Alexi Lubomirski Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married at St George's Chapel in Windsor

Mrs Crossland said she had bought "lots of red, white and blue trimmings in recognition of the big day" and she loved to spoil Archie.

She won £1.2 million on the lottery on the anniversary of her father's death using his line of numbers and said the win was "heaven sent".

Russell Beck, the kennel's creator, said: "This was my very first request for a pooch palace."