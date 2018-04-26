Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police issued images of Shahid Mohammed from 2002 (right) and what he could look like now

A man held in Pakistan over a house fire in Huddersfield that killed eight members of the same family is fighting extradition to the UK.

Shahid Mohammed was arrested on suspicion of murder in Pakistan in 2015 after 12 years on the run.

He is wanted over the fire in Bikrby in 2002, which killed five young sisters, their mother, uncle and grandfather.

As first reported in the Huddersfield Examiner, the Home Office said he had appealed against extradition.

A spokesman said he remained in custody and it was awaiting a decision from a court in Pakistan.

The Chisit family were asleep in their home in Osborne Road when petrol was poured through the letterbox and a petrol bomb put through the widow.

The victims were Nafeesa Aziz, 35, and her five daughters - Tayyaba Batool, three, Rabiah Batool, 10, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Aneesa Nawaz, two, and Najeeba Nawaz, who was six months old.

Nafeesa Aziz's brother, Mohammed Ateeq-ur-Rehman, 18, also died in the fire and their mother, Zaib-un-Nisa, 54, died a week later in hospital after jumping from an upstairs window.

In July 2003, three Huddersfield men, Shaied Iqbal, Shakiel Shazad Amir, and Nazar Hussain, were convicted for their part in crime.

Iqbal was jailed for life for eight counts of murder, and Amir was sentenced to 18 years for eight counts of manslaughter.

Hussain was convicted of eight counts of manslaughter and also jailed for 18 years, but was released on parole in 2012.

Det Supt Nick Wallen said: "We remain determined to bring Mohammed back to the UK to face justice in a British court and remain positive that his extradition will take place soon."