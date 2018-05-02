Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Leeds student accommodation flooded

Hundreds of students were forced to leave their homes after a burst pipe flooded their tower block.

The flooding began at the Plaza building in Clay Pit Lane, Leeds, in the early hours of Wednesday.

One student said eight of the 12 floors in B Block were affected and described seeing water "all over the landing and the stairs".

Building owners, the Unite Group, said it was working to arrange alternative accommodation for those affected.

Leeds Beckett University student James Douglas, 19, who lives on the ninth floor, said it appeared the flooding had started on the eighth floor.

"My flatmate was awake at the time and heard thundering water," he said.

"At first he thought it was outside but then he came out of the flat and went down a floor and there was water all over the landing and the stairs.

"The first thing we thought was we need to get out of here. It was a bit frightening.

"Luckily the security were quick to react."

He said they had been taken to a nearby university building and told they would be put up in hotels around the city.

He said people living in the flooded flats were told it may be "about a week" before they can return home.

A spokesperson for Unite said: "In the early hours of this morning we were alerted to a burst pipe at our Plaza property in Leeds, which has affected some areas of the building.

"We have evacuated the flooded areas and colleagues are looking after those students while we arrange alternative accommodation.

"We are working closely with our university partners and are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."