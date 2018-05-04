Labour keep control in West Yorkshire

Image caption Wakefield, Leeds and Bradford councils remained in Labour control

Labour has remained in control in the three largest councils in West Yorkshire - Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield - in the local elections.

In Wakefield, the last UKIP councillor in the county lost his seat as David Dews in Wrenthorpe and Outwood West lost out to the Conservatives.

In Bradford, Labour retained control, with the party gaining Bolton and Undercliffe from the Lib Dems.

Both Labour and the Conservatives gained three seats each in Leeds.

Labour now has 61 seats in Leeds and the Conservatives 22. The Liberal Democrats lost three seats and now have six, while Independents are down two to eight and the Greens lost one of its three seats.

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake said dealing with austerity was top of her agenda.

"This is becoming and incredibly successful city and really getting recognition for the work we are doing here," she said.

"But we know that there are too many people who don't have access to everything that we have on offer so absolutely our priority is to make sure that Leeds is an attractive place to come and create jobs."

'Positive steps'

In Bradford, former leader Ian Greenwood is back on the council, after being voted out six years ago.

Labour still has 20 seats, the Tories gained one to 22 and the Independents lost two to finish with seven.

The Lib Dems lost one seat and also has seven while the Greens lost one and of its three seats.

Bradford council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said: "I think we have worked hard here, we have achieved some positive steps forward over the last year in terms of getting the Odeon progressed.

"We've got Bradford confirmed as a stop on Northern Powerhouse Rail, and we have got 3,000 people into work.

"All that shows that we mean business in Bradford."

In Wakefield Labour now has 52 seats and the Conservatives 11.

The results for Kirklees and Calderdale council will be announced later.