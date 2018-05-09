Leeds & West Yorkshire

Second arrest after man found injured in Leeds house

  • 9 May 2018
Harold Grove Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found injured at an address in Harold Grove

A second man has been arrested over the death of a 32-year-old found seriously injured at a house in Leeds.

Police were called to Harold Grove in Hyde Park at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday by the ambulance service who were treating the man's injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in the early hours, and a 39-year-old man arrested on Tuesday remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the death is being treated as unexplained.

