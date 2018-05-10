Image copyright Wakefield Council Image caption Nick Farmer was re-elected to his Ossett seat last week

A Tory councillor was suspended after it emerged he was sacked as a firefighter for "offensive" remarks.

Nick Farmer was re-elected to his Ossett seat last week as an independent, after the Conservative Party suspended him on 2 April.

He was dismissed by West Yorkshire fire service in 2017 after making remarks about "retards" and referring to an area as "Karachi".

Mr Farmer said he will continue in his role as a ward councillor.

He appealed against his dismissal but in November a tribunal judge turned down his claim and said the comments, made while on duty, were "inexcusable".

In the tribunal hearing the judge heard Mr Farmer made racially offensive remarks about an area he was working in, referring to it as "Karachi".

'Objectively offensive'

Mr Farmer also commented on dementia-friendly stickers on fire service vehicles, and referred to some people as "retards", the tribunal judgement said.

The judge added: "The language used in front of his crew regarding the dementia-friendly stickers was crass at best and objectively offensive."

Although he has been suspended by his party Mr Farmer, who stood for UKIP in 2014, can continue to serve as a ward councillor.

Details about the tribunal were published in a national newspaper at the beginning of last week.

A spokesman for Wakefield Conservatives said an investigation into Mr Farmer's dismissal was ongoing.

He said: "Nick Farmer was suspended on the Wednesday before the election pending an investigation, following the events covered by the Daily Mirror."

Mr Farmer said: "I'm confident that from this investigation the truth will come out.

"I've been advised by many people in Ossett to carry on as a councillor and that's what I'll do."