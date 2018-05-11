Leeds & West Yorkshire

Huddersfield Gareth Atkinson stabbing death arrests

  • 11 May 2018
Gareth Atkinson Image copyright West Yorkshire Police
Image caption Gareth Atkinson, 25, received treatment, but died at the scene where he was stabbed

Two further arrests have been made after a man died following a stabbing at a house in Huddersfield.

Gareth Atkinson, 25, who lived locally, was found injured in the communal area of flats in Bentley Street at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

Despite receiving treatment, he died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 28-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old woman is in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday is still in custody.

Det Ch Insp Ian Scott said: "Our investigation into Gareth's murder is ongoing and his family is being supported by specially trained officers.

"Officers have made a number of arrests, but we very much continue to appeal for witnesses to the attack on Mr Atkinson."

He urged anyone with information to contact the force.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police have appealed for information on the stabbing at flats in Bentley Street, Huddersfield

