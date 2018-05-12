Image caption C-17 Globemaster planes are used by the military to transport troops and equipment

A huge cargo plane has touched down at Leeds Bradford Airport, marking the start of a week-long military exercise.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, which arrived on Friday night, is one of the largest planes ever to have landed at the site.

The Canadian crew will attend a service in Sutton-on-the-Forest, North Yorkshire, remembering airmen who died during World War Two.

RAF and US Air Force aircraft will also take part in the training week.

Skip Twitter post by @LBIAirport LBA can confirm that a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) C17 has landed as part of a pre planned flight to the UK. All airport operations remain normal. — LeedsBradfordAirport (@LBIAirport) May 11, 2018 Report

Onlookers stood around the perimeter of the airfield to see the plane land, with airport staff given a tour of the aircraft after it parked.

The Royal Canadian Air Force personnel will also visit RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where the RAF's C-17 squadron is based.

