Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption Monika Lasek was a Polish national who had been living in Halifax for a number of years

A woman was stabbed to death by her husband in their home nine days after police were called to deal with a domestic incident, a court has heard.

Monika Lasek, 36, was found dead in the hallway of a property on Solstice Way, Halifax, on 26 November last year.

Her husband Zbigniew Lasek has denied murder at Bradford Crown Court.

On the opening day of the trial, jurors heard there was a history of domestic violence but many of the incidents were left unreported by Mrs Lasek.

Prosecutors allege Mr Lasek, also 36, killed the mother-of-three with a carving knife while alone.

'Controlling behaviour'

Peter Moulson QC told the court his drinking escalated in the months leading up to the killing and his wife had told him she wanted to end their relationship.

There were constant arguments between the couple and Mr Lasek had a "controlling behaviour" towards his wife, the jury heard.

He made direct threats towards his wife and hit her on several occasions, the prosecutor said.

The pair had affairs in the past and the breakdown of their relationship may have been the motive, Mr Moulson suggested.

He said to the jury on one occasion Mr Lasek had told his wife: "If you don't want to be with me you're not going to be with anyone."

Mr Lasek also told his wife she was going to "end up dead", the court heard.

Jurors were also told that after his arrest Mr Lasek claimed his wife had "punched him", but later claimed his wife had attacked him with a knife and he acted in self defence.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.