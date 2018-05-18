Image caption One Kirklees Council bin collector told the BBC he felt like a "modern-day slave"

A planned strike by bin collectors in West Yorkshire has been called off pending an investigation into workers' claims of bullying and harassment.

The action by members of Unison was due to take place between 4 and 10 June.

It is part of an ongoing dispute in Kirklees amid claims some workers have been refused leave to help dying relatives or sick children.

The council said an independent inquiry would take place and it would work with the union to resolve the concerns.

The union has called for the council to employ an "adequate" number of bin collectors and arrange manageable bin rounds so staff can use their holiday allowances.

Image copyright Chris Allen/Geograph Image caption Kirklees Council's services cover areas including Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley and Holmfirth

Karl Battersby, strategic director for economy and infrastructure, said he welcomed the news that the strike had been called off.

"We remain committed to working with the unions to resolve the concerns which have been raised, and will continue to review the service to ensure we deliver the best possible service for our residents and businesses," he said.