Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption Monika Lasek was a Polish national who had been living in Halifax for years

A man accused of stabbing his wife to death tried to kill himself after the attack at their home, a jury heard.

Monika Lasek, 36, was found dead in the hallway of a property on Solstice Way, Halifax, on 26 November.

Her husband Zbigniew Lasek, also 36, denies murder.

At Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday, the father-of-three claimed his wife stabbed him in the thigh with a knife before a struggle in which he also "suddenly felt pain" in his neck.

Mr Lasek told the jury he saw a lot of blood and his wife laid down in the hallway.

He described in court how he stabbed himself in the neck with the knife and twice tried to hang himself.

The jury heard he had asked his wife if she wanted to kill him.

He said: "I don't know whether she said 'I've had enough' or 'I've had enough of you'."

'Lost control'

During the struggle over the knife he felt pressure in his head and "it all went black", Mr Lasek told the court.

Defence barrister Simon Kealey QC asked his client to explain what happened next and he replied: "I lost control of my mind, of my body, of everything."

When asked about his next clear recollection, he told the jury he heard his wife saying "kiss me".

"That woke me up," he said.

"I said 'what?' and she said 'kiss me'. So I kissed her I remember that."

During the trial, the court heard there was a history of domestic violence but many of the incidents were left unreported by Mrs Lasek. It was also claimed she wanted to end their relationship.

The trial continues.