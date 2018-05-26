Image caption The shop has been redesigned and lifted off the ground above a car park

A shop which was badly damaged by floods more than two years ago has reopened after it was rebuilt to a new design which lifts it off the ground.

Furniture retailer Russell Dean in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire, was flooded when the River Calder burst its banks on Boxing Day 2015.

It was partially demolished and rebuilt with a car park at ground level and two stories of shop floor above.

If the town floods again the shop will now be high enough to survive.

Work to raise the river banks is underway, meanwhile, causing traffic diversions and disruption that will continue for two years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mytholmroyd suffered severe flooding in December 2015

It was the second time Russell Dean Furniture was flooded and had to close its doors, with stock left ruined.

Store owner Graham Schofield said: "We had some hard decisions to make, the insurance company had said to us that unfortunately they were going to be unable to cover us for any further floods.

"So we couldn't continue to trade in the current format with the store on the ground floor.

"We looked at moving the store to another area but we have had a great relationship with Mytholmroyd.

"It's a lovely town and it's a busy town, so we wanted to support it."