Dewsbury firefighter saves boy's life on Turkey holiday

  • 30 May 2018
Stefan Taylor Image copyright Stefan Taylor
Image caption Stefan Taylor who was on the holiday in Turkey was helped by two other firefighters

A firefighter who was on holiday helped to save the life of a child who was dragged unconscious from a swimming pool.

Stefan Taylor, 34, of Huddersfield, was at a hotel on the last day of his trip to Hisaronu in Turkey on Saturday when the boy was pulled out the pool.

The firefighter said he began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the child while two other people also helped.

"A boy of three or four was passed to me. He was unconscious," he added.

"I began CPR and I kept going and going. It was a miracle. He just came back and started coughing and crying."

After several unresponsive minutes the boy coughed and breathed on his own.

Mr Taylor, who is stationed at Dewsbury, said: "I've been in situations similar to that for my job, but when you are on holiday mode it's a different experience.

"The whole thing brought tears to my eyes."

He said he has since been in touch with the boy's family who told him he has made a full recovery.

Dave Williams, West Yorkshire Fire Brigades Union secretary, said: "That's what firefighters do, we are here to make a difference, and Stefan is dogged.

"He will keep on going, his sheer will to continue has helped the boy survive."

