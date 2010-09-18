Community issues from littering to anti-social behaviour in Leicestershire are to be tackled by a new partnership.

The police are to patrol neighbourhoods in the Charnwood area alongside housing and council officers.

They will visit seven communities twice a year and will also hold a a drop-in session before and after the walk at a local community venue.

Officials said the walks would give them first-hand experience and allow people to raise issues face-to-face.

The officers have pledged to report back within six weeks to the community on the issues raised.

The first walk will take place in Thorpe Acre on 21 September.

Insp Tim McCabe, commander of Loughborough Local Policing Unit, said: "Walking the streets together is really worthwhile because it helps us to quickly establish if there are any problems in an area and immediately identify the right organisation to tackle those issues.

"It is an effective way of working together and improves community participation so I'd encourage as many people as possible to take part."