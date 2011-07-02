Artists are being encouraged to send their ideas for a new war memorial to Leicestershire County Council.

The memorial will be built at County Hall in Leicester and will be unveiled in spring 2012.

The sculpture will honour local servicemen and women who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world since 1945.

The £75,000 project will provide a "central point for commemoration across the county", a council spokesman said.

County council leader David Parsons said: "We owe a huge debt to local men and women who have died fighting for their country in conflicts around the globe and we believe that honouring their lives with a lasting tribute is the right thing to do."

Residents, staff and a young people's panel will have the opportunity to comment on the designs put forward.

The monument will be in the quadrangle which is accessible to the public.