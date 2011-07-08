Image caption Mrs Heaney was suspended from her job as a care worker in March 2010

A care worker has been found guilty of two counts of ill-treating two elderly patients in a Leicestershire residential care home.

Dawn Heaney, 38, of Main Street, Woodthorpe, Loughborough, slapped a 93-year-old woman in her care.

Leicester Crown Court also heard she gave a man aged 85 with Alzheimer's tea with vinegar and excessive sugar.

Heaney was cleared of three other counts of ill-treatment to elderly patients at Wymeswold Court care home.

Back of head

The incidents happened between August 2009 and March last year.

She was suspended from her job at Wymeswold Court, near Loughborough, in March 2010 after concerns were raised to managers at the home, the trial heard.

Leicester Crown Court was told how Heaney slapped the back of the head of the 93-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair.

Incidents of Heaney insulting patients were also described in court.

The jury took three hours to deliver its verdicts.

Heaney is due to be sentenced, following pre-sentence reports, at the same court on 4 August.