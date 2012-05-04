Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Improvements include longer platforms and better parking facilities

Loughborough railway station has been officially reopened after months of refurbishment costing £8m.

Loughborough University is being used as an official preparation camp for the Olympics, and East Midlands Trains was keen to complete the refurbishment work before then.

The company said it will be a gateway for people travelling during the Games.

Improvements include a new car park, ticket vending machines and extended platforms to accommodate longer trains.

Martin Frobisher, route managing director for Network Rail, said: "The Olympics will be an important time for Loughborough so it was essential these works finished on time."

Team GB and the Japanese team will train at the Leicestershire university.

David Slater, leader of Charnwood Borough Council, said the work to the station had turned a "rundown part of town" into a modern and welcoming gateway to Loughborough and Charnwood.

Loughborough MP Nicky Morgan performed the official opening.

Other improvements to the station and surrounding area include a new footbridge and lifts, refurbished toilets and waiting rooms, new cycle parking and updated information screens.