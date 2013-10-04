Antoin Akpom Leicester killing: Two remanded in custody

Image caption Antoin Akpom was a coach and former player at Leicester Nirvana FC

Two men have been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a youth football coach from Leicester.

Hussain Hussain and Abdul Hakim, both aged 19, have not entered a plea to the murder of Antoin Akpom, who died after being stabbed in the street.

At Leicester Crown Court earlier, both defendants were ordered to appear at a further hearing on 27 January.

Mr Hakim, of Wood Hill, Leicester, was at the hearing, while Mr Hussain, of no fixed abode, was not required.

Both men have previously been before the magistrates' court in Leicester.

Mr Akpom, who coached a youth football team at Leicester Nirvana FC, was found injured in Kent Street, Leicester, at about 17:30 BST on 12 September.

Detectives said they are "working on the presumption" that the 20-year-old's death is linked to a suspected arson attack in Wood Hill on 13 September in which a mother and her three teenage children died.