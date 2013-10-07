Loughborough teen terror accused threat 'to shoot classmate'

The boy brought a knife into college, the court was told

An ex-classmate of a teenager accused of planning a series of bomb and gun attacks told a court the boy had threatened to shoot him in the head.

The 17-year-old defendant had also threatened to stab another student in the throat and brought a knife into his school, the Old Bailey heard.

The boy, from Loughborough, denies terrorism offences.

He is accused of planning an attack on his former school and naming his college and a mosque as targets.

A sixth form student, who cannot be named, told the court the defendant threatened to shoot him in class after he told him not to be "grumpy".

"I turned around and laughed at him and he went mad and said, 'I'll shoot you in the head'.

"Someone else was laughing and he said 'I'll stab you in the throat'," the witness said.

'Hate college'

He told the court the defendant spoke of his hatred for the sixth form and had brought a lock knife with a four inch (10cm) blade into college.

"He had said before 'I hate this college, I don't like it, I don't want to be here'," the boy said.

The court heard earlier in the trial that the defendant wrote in a Che Guevara notebook covered with swastikas of his plan for "The New Columbine".

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies a charge of possessing items for the purpose, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.

He also denies one count of possessing a document or record containing information likely to be useful for a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and a further count of possessing explosives.

He and two other 17-year-old boys have admitted possessing petrol bombs and component parts of pipe bombs.

The trial continues.