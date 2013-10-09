Leicester fatal fire: Man, 22, arrested over deaths

Image caption The victims of the fire were all found dead in upstairs bedrooms

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Leicester fire in which a mother and three children died.

Police said the man was being questioned after the deaths of Shehnila Taufiq, 47, her daughter Zainab, 19, and sons Bilal, 17, and Jamil, 15, on 13 September.

Seven men have already been charged with murder in connection with the blaze in Wood Hill, on 13 September.

They have been remanded in custody to appear in court in January.

The man was arrested in Leicester and is being questioned at a police station in the city.

Funeral prayers will be held for the four victims at Spinney Hill Park in Leicester at 16:00 BST on Thursday.

The service will be open to the public. The bodies will be taken to Ireland for burial later.