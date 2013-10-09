Tommy Robinson 'glorified' by Loughborough terror accused

The boy allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened two boys in the street

Continue reading the main story Related Stories

A teenager accused of planning a series of bomb and gun attacks "glorified" the then leader of the English Defence League (EDL), a court has heard.

A manager of a clothes shop which the 17-year-old from Loughborough visited said the boy had spoken to him about Tommy Robinson, who resigned as the leader of the EDL on Tuesday.

He also said the accused tried to order a German SS badge at the shop.

The boy denies stockpiling weapons for an attack on his former school.

In a witness statement read at the Old Bailey, the manager of Irish Clothing, Edward Roe, said the boy "talked about Tommy Robinson, who I have heard of but I don't know who he is".

"I didn't want to talk about this kind of thing.

"I think he was glorifying Tommy Robinson, whoever he was."

He added that the boy had also tried to order a "Death Skull... a large German SS badge that would be worn on the collar".

"This is not an item that the shop would be associated with. I told him it wasn't something we would stock."

The court was told that Mr Roe had been number one on a "hit list" compiled by the defendant and the boy had written "give him double amount of rounds" next to his name.

'I've been experimenting'

The court also heard the recording of a police interview with a boy who said he was threatened by the 17-year-old while he was playing a game in the street with his friend.

He said the defendant swore at them and, after they confronted him, pulled out a knife.

"I thought I was going to die," the boy said.

The boy, who cannot be named, said he was "skimmed" by the weapon as he crouched down to pick up his scooter.

"It looked really sharp," he told police.

"He was aggressive, he wanted to do it."

The court heard that police went to the defendant's home address after the schoolboys reported the incident, where he told officers that he carried the knife "for my own protection".

After handing over two knives kept in two different coats, he added that he had "been experimenting".

A subsequent search by police then found a number of weapons including a knife with a swastika on it, a machete, three throwing knives, a green ammunition box, a number of air rifles, BB guns, a crossbow and a gun holster.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies a charge of possessing items for the purpose, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.

He also denies one count of possessing a document or record containing information likely to be useful for a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and a further count of possessing explosives.

He and two other 17-year-old boys have admitted possessing petrol bombs and component parts of pipe bombs.

The trial continues.