Driver dies in hospital after Arnesby hedge crash

A man has died after his car came off the road in Leicestershire.

The victim, who has not been named, was travelling on Welford Road, Arnesby, on Monday evening when his Rover 414 went into a hedge.

Police said he was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary but later died.

Officers said the car had driven through Arnesby village and appealed for anyone who saw it or had other information to come forward.