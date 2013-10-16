Antoin Akpom death: Football coach remembered

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The event was organised to promote peace and celebrate the life of Mr Akpom

A football coach who was stabbed to death in the street has been remembered at a fundraising event in Leicester.

The event at The Y Theatre aimed to promote peace and raise money for Antoin Akpom's funeral.

Two men have been charged with murdering Mr Akpom last month.

Police said they are "working on the presumption" the 20-year-old's death is linked to a suspected arson attack that killed a mother and her three teenage children in Leicester.

More than 150 people attended the fundraising event, called United 4 Change, which featured rappers, singers and speakers.

His mother, Cheryl Armatrading, said: "I am just overwhelmed with the amount of love that Leicester has shown - even beyond the grave my son has brought the community together and I am just so proud of him.

Image caption Two men have been charged with murdering the 20-year-old

"I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart."

Organiser Tariq Zampaladus said: "The tragedy has affected the whole of Leicester so I am particularly happy to see a diverse range of people coming to the event."

Ruth Mukete, one of the organisers, said: "Antoin was such a peaceful guy. He was a father [of a young son] and he was actively involved in the community."

Friend and relatives of Mr Akpom attended the event, including people from Leicester Nirvana FC, for whom he was a coach.

Mr Akpom was found injured in Kent Street, Leicester, at about 17:30 BST on 12 September.

Shehnila Taufiq, 47, her daughter Zainab, 19, and two sons, Bilal, 17, and Jamal, 15, died in a fire at their home in Wood Hill, Leicester, early on 13 September.

Eight people have been charged with murder in connection with their deaths.