Silver Arcade in Leicester finally opens

Image caption The Silver Arcade has been empty for more than a decade

A Victorian shopping arcade that has been closed for more than a decade has reopened after a £3m revamp.

Shops in Leicester's Silver Arcade, which links Silver Street and Cank Street, started trading at noon following months of delay.

It was originally built at the end of the 19th century and half of its 20 shops are now occupied.

The project began in 2009 and in 2012 it was claimed the building would open for Christmas that year.

The original open archway into the arcade has now been covered with a large glass door to keep the elements out with a history of the building on the wall as shoppers enter.

Much of the decoration is original Victorian but glass floors have been installed to allow more light through the building.

Currently the arcade is home to a lingerie, a chocolatier, party clothing store, a hairdressers and an Italian restaurant will take up the entire third floor.

Shop manager Alan Pomfrett said: "For the local community and the shopkeepers it is great to have some independent stores that are really providing something different on the high street."