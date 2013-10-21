Leicester's Diwali lights switch-on in Belgrave Road
About 35,000 people gathered along Leicester's Belgrave Road for the switching-on of the lights for Diwali on Sunday.
Diwali, known as the festival of lights, marks the start of the Hindu New Year. It is celebrated by Hindus around the world in October and November. Leicester holds one of the largest celebrations outside of India.
Performances to Bollywood, Punjabi and Gujarati music were put on by local and international dance groups. Diwali means "rows of lighted lamps" and during the festivities, small clay lamps are lit. They signify the victory of good over evil.
Revellers watched 6,500 light bulbs being switched on along 1 km (0.6 miles) of Belgrave Road on Sunday evening.
The celebrations included a re-telling of the story of Rama using shadow theatre. The legend of Rama is central to Diwali. It tells of the return of Rama and Sita to his kingdom after 14 years of exile.
Thousands watched a fireworks display at the Cossington Recreation Ground as part of the switch-on celebrations.
An exhibition of Rangoli, a folk art from India, was held at the Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre.