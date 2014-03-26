Image caption Tinie Tempah will headline the event on Friday 25 July

Tinie Tempah and Kool and the Gang are among the latest acts added to the line-up of the inaugural Leicester Music Festival.

Organisers said the two-day event would offer music for all ages and help put the city on the map as a "major entertainment destination".

Other acts include Diversity, Aswad and X Factor winner Sam Bailey.

The festival takes place on 25 and 26 July at the Welford Road stadium, home of the Leicester Tigers.

Two local businessmen, Shane Whitfield and Manoj Keshavji, are behind the event and have invested more than £1m in a bid to attract "star performers" to the city.

Mr Whitfield said: "We are passionate about bringing international music acts that will appeal to a diverse audience.

"We've already had overwhelming feedback from the local community about the acts announced so far."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Katy B, who released her debut album in 2011, will also perform at the festival

A crowd of more than 40,000 is expected to attend the event.

Other big acts coming to Leicester include local band Kasabian, who will headline a summer concert being staged in Victoria Park.

Last year, one of the longest-running events in the city was axed.

Organisers of Leicester's Summer Sundae festival blamed "the current economic climate" for its demise.

In the past, it featured acts such as McFly, Amy Winehouse and Mumford and Sons.