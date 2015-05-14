Image copyright Sarah Outen Image caption Sarah arrived in Cape Cod in April after cycling and kayaking across North America

A woman who has spent four years circumnavigating the globe has set out to row across the Atlantic to the UK.

Sarah Outen, whose challenge involves using only kayak, bike and ocean rowing boat, set off from Cape Cod on her solo ocean row to Cornwall.

Ms Outen, from Rutland, arrived in Massachusetts in April having cycled and kayaked 5,000 miles (8,050km) across North America.

The 29-year-old is expected to reach the UK in September.

She will then cycle, kayak and row back to London's Tower Bridge after the 3,000-nautical mile (5,560km) journey across the Atlantic.

'Time is now'

Before setting off she said on her blog: "I feel fitter and stronger than I have been in forever. This feels like the time is now."

Ms Outen became the first woman to row solo across the North Pacific in 2013. The previous year she was rescued from the ocean by the Japanese coastguard during a tropical storm.

She aims to raise more than £100,000 for charity as part of the challenge.