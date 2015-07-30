Image caption The Care Quality Commission said an inspection found a number of "serious issues"

Allegations of neglect at two Leicester care homes that look after adults with severe disabilities are being investigated.

The city and county councils said residents were being withdrawn from a homes at 9 Grace Road and 5 Park Hill Drive - both in the Aylestone area.

Police and the Care Quality Commission said they were working with the councils to examine the claims.

The owner of the homes, 9 Grace Road Ltd, has not yet responded.

Image caption 9 Grace Road Ltd owns three care homes in close proximity to one other

The city council said it had nine people in the homes, the county council said it had three.

Peter Nicholson's 31-year-old son Ben is profoundly disabled and has been living at 9 Grace Road for about 13 years.

He said at the beginning his son's care had gone "above and beyond" but when concerns were raised, Ben's social worker checked on his records.

Snap inspection

Mr Nicholson said: "She found he had been recently found in his own faeces on three occasions but he is double incontinent so that is likely to happen - I just don't know the extent of it.

"You hear about things like this happening but when it involves your son and other people who are completely helpless, it is beyond the pale.

"I want to know how long the authorities have known about this."

The CQC said it carried out an inspection on 16 and 17 July in response to reports of problems and found a number of "serious issues".

The city council said in a statement: "As soon as we became aware of concerns over this home, we took swift action to ensure the protection and safety of residents.

"We have put city council staff in place to to ensure the 24-hour care of all residents and we are helping the CQC and police with their ongoing enquiries into the home.

"We are currently sourcing alternative accommodation."

A county council spokesman said: "We are working closely with the city council, the Care Quality Commission and the police to ensure that the three county residents using these services are safe and well.

"We will continue to support the individuals and their families to ensure that they receive appropriate care both now and in the future."