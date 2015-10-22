Jack Adcock trial: Ward 'very busy' on day of sepsis death

Image copyright Adcock family Image caption Jack Adcock died on 18 February 2011 from a cardiac arrest after sepsis was triggered by a bacterial infection

A nurse on trial for manslaughter said the ward where a young patient died was "very busy" on the day of his death.

Theresa Taylor, 55, told the court Jack Adcock's condition seemed to improve in the hours after he was admitted.

But the six-year-old from Glen Parva, who was being treated for pneumonia at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011, died later in the evening.

Mrs Taylor, who denies manslaughter by gross negligence, said the patient was under the direct care of another nurse.

She said agency nurse Isabel Amaro, 47, who also denies manslaughter by gross negligence, was directly responsible for Jack's care.

Image caption Hadiza Bawa-Garba (left), Theresa Taylor (centre), and Isabel Amaro (right) deny manslaughter by gross negligence

Mrs Taylor said she had responsibility for the triage of new patients as well as being in charge of the unit and was busy during the afternoon.

Sister Taylor, who qualified as an adult nurse in 1982, wrote an email to her matron in November 2010 raising the issue of staffing issues in the children's assessment unit.

"It sometimes feels that you don't always give the best care you would want to," she told the court.

"You give the best care you can do and keep children safe... but you are aware you need to get back to do other things.

She told Nottingham Crown Court the doctor in charge of Jack's care, Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba, who also denies manslaughter by gross negligence, "listened to nursing staff and did the appropriate care".

Dr Bawa-Garba, 38, has admitted making a series of errors in relation to Jack's care and said she had underestimated the severity of his illness.

She told the court earlier she should have checked nursing and observation charts and spotted abnormal blood test results.

Jack, who had Down's syndrome and a heart condition, died from a cardiac arrest after sepsis was triggered by a bacterial infection.

The trial continues.