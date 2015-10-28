Former Leicestershire Police investigator jailed for stealing gold bars

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mujibur Ibrahim admitted taking the money and gold bars which had been kept in safes belonging to Leicestershire Police's Economic Crime Unit

A former police employee has been jailed after stealing £153,000 and two gold bars from a force safe in what his lawyer called "a Shakespearean theft".

Mujibur Ibrahim, 25, who worked as a financial investigator for Leicestershire Police, confessed to taking the items earlier this year.

Defending lawyer Michael Gomulka said the defendant, who had a gambling addiction, acted out of greed.

Ibrahim was jailed for four years and ordered to pay back £40,000.

Ibrahim, from the Anstey area of Leicestershire, admitted to the theft on the first day of his trial at Leicester Crown Court on 24 October.

'Act of desperation'

During sentencing, prosecutor Peter Ratcliff said a day before one of his thefts in April the defendant lost £12,000 in a casino.

He said Ibrahim had been responsible for ordering a safe which held keys to other secure boxes and so would have known the relevant codes.

The items in storage that Ibrahim had access to had been confiscated as part of four investigations into drug trafficking.

"It must have been apparent to the defendant that he could seriously jeopardise those investigations," Mr Ratcliff said.

'Jealousy of Othello'

Following Ibrahim's arrest, officers found £113,000 hidden under floorboards in his house and a series of large cash deposits in his bank account.

Mr Gomulka said Ibrahim had been a man of "previous good character" and described the case as "almost Shakespearean".

"The heart of his tragedy is that a good man brings about his downfall in weakness - not in a lust for power, or the jealousy of Othello, but in greed," he said.

He admitted his client had "acted in an appalling way, given the trust vested in him" and that the thefts were "acts of desperation".

Judge Robert Brown said Ibrahim had abused his position and his behaviour would have led to suspicion falling on his colleagues.

"You had a very good career ahead of you but you have thrown it all away," he said.

Ibrahim has since been dismissed from the force.