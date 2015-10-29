Glenfield Hospital sued for surgery death

Image copyright PA Image caption William Ewan, 86, died after complications during a key-hole procedure at Leicester's Glenfield Hospital

A woman has been awarded compensation for the death of her elderly father during pioneering heart surgery.

William Ewan, 86, bled to death after complications during a key-hole procedure at Leicester's Glenfield Hospital in 2007.

His daughter Gabriele Shaw said it had never been explained that the procedure was "experimental" and had not been approved for wider public use.

The judge at London's High Court awarded £13,686 in damages and costs.

At a two-day hearing, the court was told the World War Two veteran from Cheadle in Greater Manchester was "intelligent and active" and could have hoped to live for another five years.

'Pain and suffering'

His daughter's QC David Berkley told the the court Mr Ewan, who was originally from Nairn in the Highlands, had not given his "properly informed consent" for the transcatheter aortic valve implantation which was the subject of a clinical trial.

The procedure, now widely used, was carried out by a surgical team led by cardiologist Dr Jan Kovac.

Mrs Shaw, from Cheshire, sued Dr Kovac and the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust for her father's death.

Speaking after the hearing she said: "This case has been about the death of a man who wasn't told about the procedures which were going to be carried out on him.

"He was not told that procedures and medical devices used on him were experimental and had not yet been approved."

The Trust and Dr Kovac made no admission of liability but Mr Justice Warby said they had "submitted to judgment".

He awarded Mrs Shaw £13,686 for her father's "pain and suffering" as well as expenses including funeral costs.