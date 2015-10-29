Jack Adcock trial jury retires to consider verdict

Image copyright Adcock family Image caption Jack Adcock, who had Down's and a heart condition, died from cardiac arrest after sepsis was triggered by a bacterial infection

A jury has retired to consider verdicts against a doctor and two nurses accused of causing the death of a six-year-old boy.

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba, Theresa Taylor and Isabel Amaro deny manslaughter by gross negligence of Jack Adcock, who died at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Jack, from Glen Parva, Leicester, died of a heart attack brought on by sepsis in 2011.

All three deny their actions brought about his death.

Image caption Hadiza Bawa-Garba (left), Theresa Taylor (centre), and Isabel Amaro (right) deny manslaughter by gross negligence

The jury in the trial at Nottingham Crown Court has heard Dr Bawa-Garba had mistaken Jack for another patient with a "do not resuscitate" order and stopped life-saving treatment.

She resumed when a junior doctor pointed out the error.

Dr Bawa-Garba and Ms Taylor, both of Leicester, deny any breach in their duty of care to the boy, claiming they acted properly.

Agency nurse Ms Amaro, from Manchester, has accepted she breached her duty of care but denied that any of her failings significantly contributed to Jack's death.

The judge Mr Justice Andrew Nicol said the jury must consider whether there had been failings in the boy's care and whether these contributed to his death.