Leicester bookmakers' fight ends in stabbing

Image copyright Google Image caption Leicestershire Police believe the man was stabbed after a fight broke out in William Hill in Uppingham Road, Leicester

A 33-year-old man was stabbed and left in a critical condition after a brawl in a bookmakers involving a gang of men.

Leicestershire Police believe the fight broke out in William Hill in Uppingham Road, Leicester, on Friday evening.

The clash spilled out into the street at about 19:30 GMT before the group crossed to Layton Road where the victim was stabbed in the back.

He remains in hospital in a critical condition, police said.

Detectives said the suspects made off along Layton Road towards a footpath which leads away from the area.