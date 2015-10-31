Leicester bookmakers' fight ends in stabbing
A 33-year-old man was stabbed and left in a critical condition after a brawl in a bookmakers involving a gang of men.
Leicestershire Police believe the fight broke out in William Hill in Uppingham Road, Leicester, on Friday evening.
The clash spilled out into the street at about 19:30 GMT before the group crossed to Layton Road where the victim was stabbed in the back.
He remains in hospital in a critical condition, police said.
Detectives said the suspects made off along Layton Road towards a footpath which leads away from the area.