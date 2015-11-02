Jack Adcock trial: Nurse guilty of six-year old's manslaughter

Image copyright Adcock family Image caption Jack Adcock, from Glen Parva, died on 18 February 2011 from a cardiac arrest after sepsis was triggered by a bacterial infection

A nurse has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a six-year-old boy whose resuscitation was mistakenly called off.

Jack Adcock, who had Down's syndrome, died of a cardiac arrest at Leicester Royal Infirmary in February 2011.

Portuguese-born agency nurse Isabel Amaro, 47, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The jury is deliberating on the same charge for two other medics - Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba and nurse Theresa Taylor.

Jack, who had a heart condition, was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia and died from a cardiac arrest after sepsis was triggered by a bacterial infection about 11 hours later.

The trial has heard the boy's death was caused by "serious neglect on the part of the doctor and the two nurses".

They failed to recognise his body was "shutting down" due to sepsis and close to death, the prosecution claimed.

Image caption Isabel Amaro (right) accepted she breached her duty of care but denied her failings led to Jack's death. The jury is still deliberating on the charge for Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba (left) and nurse Theresa Taylor (centre)

Nurse Amaro, who had worked with children for 20 years, accepted she breached her duty of care but denied any of her failings were criminally negligent or significantly contributed to the youngster's death.

The prosecution had said Amaro's record-keeping of the boy's life signs, regarded by experts as basic nursing practice, had been "woefully inaccurate".

The court was also told that Dr Bawa-Garba - who along with Ms Taylor denies the manslaughter charge - had mixed him up with another patient and mistakenly believed he had a "do not resuscitate" order.

She ordered resuscitation to start again a few minutes later, after another doctor checked the boy's notes.

She previously told the court working without a break may have led to the mistake.

The prosecution has accepted Jack was already "past the point of no return" and resuscitation at that point was "futile".

The jury is still deliberating.