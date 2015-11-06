Clearer rules demanded after mobility scooter death

Image caption Mobility scooter used on pavements have a maximum speed of 4mph (6 kmph)

Clearer rules are needed over mobility scooters following the death of a man on a road in Leicestershire, a scooter shop owner has said.

A 77-year-old rider died a few days after the scooter he was driving crashed with a car in Welland Park Road, Market Harborough, on Sunday.

As the law stands some of the vehicles are allowed on roads and even on are allowed on dual carriageways.

Steve Wilcox, who runs Leicester Mobility, said changes should be made.

'Bad drivers'

Mr Wilcox, who also uses a scooter, said: "The chances of being seen [on a dual carriageway] are very slim.

"We have visits from the police asking us what's right and what's wrong with these [scooters] because there are so many bad drivers about.

"Some are short-sighted and shouldn't be driving [scooters] but there are people who go too fast on the pavements and they should be on the roads. [But] there are dangers with that too."

Helen Walmsley, a driving instructor, from Syston, said there are a number of risks involved with the vehicles being on the road.

She said: "If people suddenly come behind something that's doing lower than 10 mph, it will cause a hazard."

The man who was killed has not yet been named by police. No one else was injured in the collision.

Mobility scooter laws on the road

You can only drive on the road in a class 3 scooter with a maximum speed of 8 mph (12 kmph)

You cannot drive in bus lanes, cycle only lanes or motorways

Drivers should avoid using dual carriageways with a speed limit of over 50 mph (80 kmph)

An amber flashing light should be used for visibility on a dual carriageway

The Highway Code must be followed on the road

Source: UK government