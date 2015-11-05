Man held after stabbing in Leicester street

Image copyright Google Image caption Leicestershire Police believe the man was stabbed after a fight broke out in William Hill in Uppingham Road, Leicester

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a Leicester street.

Police believe the victim, 33, was stabbed in the back on Layton Road after a fight broke out in William Hill on Uppingham Road, on Friday evening.

He is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Police said an argument started in the shop at about 19:30 GMT but the clash then spilled into the street and the man was stabbed.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.