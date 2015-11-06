Keith Vaz accused of hypocrisy over Coca-Cola Christmas truck

Image copyright Coca-Cola Image caption Coca-Cola launched its Christmas trucks on a TV advert in 1995, but real trucks now visit cities around the world

A diabetic MP who asked Coca-Cola not to take its Christmas truck to Leicester has been accused of hypocrisy for opening a sweet shop in the city.

Labour MP Keith Vaz said Coca-Cola was marketing a "real health hazard".

But Conservative city councillor Ross Grant told the Leicester Mercury that opening the sweet shop in 2013 "put him into the hypocrite category".

Keith Vaz has not responded, but previously said he opposed the way Coke is promoted, rather than the product.

"What we want to do is to make sure Coca-Cola indulges in a proper debate and has a proper engagement with health campaigners, such as Members of Parliament who are part of the All Party Diabetes Group, to make sure that they are much more responsible in the way in which they promote and sell their products," said the Leicester MP.

Image caption Keith Vaz MP cut the ribbon for the sweet shop in Leicester two and a half years ago

Public Health England also has concerns about the marketing of Coca-Cola.

Its chief nutritionist, Dr Alison Tedstone, said: "The evidence shows that this type of advertising increases children's preference for and consumption of sugary drinks, which are linked to tooth decay and too many calories leading to obesity.

"Worryingly, children and teenagers are having three times more sugar than the maximum recommended amount and the biggest source is sugary drinks."

'No place in daily diet'

Public Health England said evidence showed that restrictions on marketing, advertising and promotion of high-sugar products are likely to be more effective than adding a tax to sugary drinks, along with reducing the added sugar in processed foods and drinks.

Dr Tedstone said: "There is no place for sugary drinks in a child's daily diet - lower fat milks and water are ideal but swapping to no added sugar, diet and sugar free alternatives is fine."

How much sugar? 35g sugar in a 330ml can of Coca-Cola 53g sugar in a 500ml bottle of Coca-Cola 19g advised maximum sugar intake per day for children aged 4 to 6

24g maximum daily sugar intake for children aged 7 to 10

30g maximum sugar intake for adults and children over 11

Coca-Cola Great Britain said its Christmas truck would offer two sugar-free variants.

"We're delighted to be visiting Leicester this year as part of the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour," it said in a statement.

"Our Christmas truck tour also operates in line with our responsible marketing policy so we don't sample our drinks directly to under-12s."

Mr Vaz was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes 13 years ago at a health awareness event in his constituency.