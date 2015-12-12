Leicester

Leicester murder inquiry: Three held after woman's body found

  • 12 December 2015
Holmfield Avenue, Leicester
Image caption Police forensic teams are investigating the property where the woman died

Three people have been arrested following the death of a woman in Leicester.

The woman, who has not been named but is believed to be in her 50s, was found at a property in the city's Holmfield Avenue at 09:30 GMT.

Detectives are conducting house-to-house inquiries and approach roads have been closed while forensics teams examine the scene.

Those arrested are being held on suspicion of murder.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites