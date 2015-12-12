Image caption Police forensic teams are investigating the property where the woman died

Three people have been arrested following the death of a woman in Leicester.

The woman, who has not been named but is believed to be in her 50s, was found at a property in the city's Holmfield Avenue at 09:30 GMT.

Detectives are conducting house-to-house inquiries and approach roads have been closed while forensics teams examine the scene.

Those arrested are being held on suspicion of murder.