Leicester murder inquiry: Three held after woman's body found
- 12 December 2015
Three people have been arrested following the death of a woman in Leicester.
The woman, who has not been named but is believed to be in her 50s, was found at a property in the city's Holmfield Avenue at 09:30 GMT.
Detectives are conducting house-to-house inquiries and approach roads have been closed while forensics teams examine the scene.
Those arrested are being held on suspicion of murder.