Woman bailed after body of baby found in bag in Hinckley

A 27-year-old woman, questioned after a newborn baby was found dead in bag, has been released on bail.

The body was found in Hinckley, Leicestershire, on Sunday morning.

The woman, who lives in the county, was arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth and in connection with the death.

Leicestershire Police said an initial post-mortem examination had been completed but further tests were required to determine how the baby died.

The force has yet to say whether the child was a boy or girl.