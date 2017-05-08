Woman killed herself 'after being abused by boyfriend'

Image copyright Dalal family Image caption Meera Dalal "suffered emotional and physical abuse", her inquest heard

A woman killed herself after being physically and emotionally abused by an ex-boyfriend, an inquest heard.

Meera Dalal, 25, was found dead at her family home in Leicestershire on 15 February 2016.

Her former partner, who was not named at the inquest, was reported to Leicestershire Police several times during and after the relationship but was never charged with any offences.

Miss Dalal's family now want to raise awareness of domestic violence.

'Everybody loved her'

Miss Dalal's father Ashok found her body at their former family home in Syston.

Mr Dalal said: "I still feel very, very bad. It still hurts. I don't think we'll ever get over it."

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I just can't believe that she's not here any more. I can't take that.

"She was a very bubbly and happy girl. Always laughing and joking with everybody. Everybody loved her so much and she loved everybody."

More stories from across the East Midlands

Image copyright Dalal family Image caption Sonia Hindocha (left) said her sister Meera Dalal was "very fun-loving and bubbly"

Miss Dalal's family made a complaint to Leicestershire Police following her death and the force was investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

The 50-page investigation report, seen by the BBC, contains a catalogue of police incidents involving Miss Dalal and her boyfriend dating back to December 2013.

The conduct of four police officers was investigated by the IPCC, but the investigator found there was no case to answer for misconduct.

Image copyright Sonia Patel Image caption Meera Dalal's family said she loved her job as a liaison officer working with doctors at Nuffield Health

Police and IPCC responses

Leicestershire Police said in a statement: "Following the death of Meera Delal, the force identified issues in relation to the investigation and consulted the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

"Following a public complaint in the weeks following her death, the force referred itself to the IPCC, who took this as an independent investigation."

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: "My sympathies are with the family of Meera Dalal following their sad loss.

"We conducted a very thorough investigation and as well as regularly updating the family we have met with them to discuss our findings."

Image copyright Dalal family Image caption Meera Dalal's father said "everybody loved her so much and she loved everybody"

Miss Dalal had also sought help from doctors and a report from her GP was read out as evidence at the inquest in Loughborough.

"She was seen by one of the doctors and told the doctor she had recently ended her three-year relationship, during which she suffered emotional and physical abuse," assistant coroner Carolyn Hull said.

"She said she had moved back to be with her family and her family were being very supportive."

The GP report said she was given treatment in hospital on one occasion, "having been the subject of domestic violence".

Miss Dalal also told her GP she had "occasional suicidal thoughts but wasn't taking them seriously," according to the report.

Image caption Ashok Dalal, pictured with Meera's sister Sonia Hindocha, found his daughter's body at the family home in Syston, Leicestershire

Miss Dalal worked as a liaison officer for Nuffield Health, a private hospital in Leicester.

Her sister, Sonia Hindocha, said: "We spoke to many of the doctors afterwards who were really shocked.

"They all loved her and had a really good relationship with her and they all knew she loved her job as well.

"It's something that you can't ever really get your head around. I still don't believe it some days and it's just very difficult. It's like a bad dream."

Image copyright Dalal family Image caption Meera Dalal was a "very bubbly and happy girl", her father said

The family now want to raise awareness of domestic violence and have already raised more than £6,000 for Refuge through a fundraising page.

"I wouldn't want anyone to be in the position we're in," said her sister.

"I want women to know that there are so many places they can go and so much help they can get.

"Don't suffer in silence because there is so much help and your family is always there."

The coroner concluded that Miss Dalal died as a result of suicide.