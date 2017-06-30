Disney original Snow White cine reel up for auction

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Auctioneer Charles Hanson believes the poisoned apple cel is the "very heartbeat of the film"

A pair of original pieces of cine reel from Walt Disney's first animated feature-length film could fetch up to £23,000 at an auction later.

The cels, from the 1937 release Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, were brought along to a valuation day in Leicestershire.

One image includes the moment the Wicked Queen hands Snow White the poisoned apple.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson said that one alone could fetch up to £15,000.

Snow White was released in 1937 and was briefly the highest grossing film of all time, before being overtaken by Gone With The Wind.

The cels will go under the hammer in Etwall, Derbyshire, later.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

Image copyright Hansons

Walt Disney's film was based on a fairytale by the Brothers Grimm.

Production of the film lasted three years, taking place between August 1934 and December 1937.

The film is estimated to have cost $2m to make.

The film's soundtrack was nominated for an Oscar in 1938.

It was recognised by the Oscars in 1939 with an Honorary Award for its "significant screen innovation".

Source: IMDB

It is believed the images were first sold in 1938 at an exhibition in London of the original paintings for Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Charles Hanson, from Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers, said: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves by Walt Disney is a film that has provided so much joy to so many people over the generations.

"Such familiar and famous characters are right here at the very beginning of this success.

"Of all the scenes that could be captured on a cel the famous poisoned apple takes some beating - it's the very heartbeat of the film."