Man denies fatal stabbing outside Leicester station
- 22 June 2017
- From the section Leicester
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a man who was found stabbed outside Leicester railway station.
Rajesh Khunti, 30, appeared at Leicester Crown Court accused of killing Dilovan Fazil Mohammed on 8 March.
Mr Mohammed, also aged 30, died after being taken to hospital.
Mr Khunti, previously of Kinley Road in Leicester, was remanded back into custody and is due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 21 August.