Man denies fatal stabbing outside Leicester station

From the section

Image caption Dilovan Fazil Mohammed was found outside Leicester railway station

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a man who was found stabbed outside Leicester railway station.

Rajesh Khunti, 30, appeared at Leicester Crown Court accused of killing Dilovan Fazil Mohammed on 8 March.

Mr Mohammed, also aged 30, died after being taken to hospital.

Mr Khunti, previously of Kinley Road in Leicester, was remanded back into custody and is due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 21 August.