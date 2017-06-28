Nursery burgled five times in one year criticises police

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The gang spent about 90 minutes loading a vehicle with plants

A plant nursery business which has been burgled five times in 12 months says it has been let down by the police.

Derry's Nursery in Cossington, Leicestershire, lost £4,500 of plants in the early hours of Sunday.

Despite CCTV and police being alerted, a gang spent about 90 minutes loading a vehicle with plants.

Leicestershire Police said the call they received did not mention a burglary.

Nursery owner Alan Dayman said it was the biggest raid in his 42 years as boss and items were even taken from his father's grave which is in the grounds.

Mr Dayman said a gate had been knocked down and high-value ornamental trees and plants taken.

Image copyright Google Image caption Owner Alan Dayman said the thieves seemed to know the layout of the business

"A lady in the village rang the police at the time but they said they had no one to send out, which is obviously very annoying," he added.

"When I spoke to police on Sunday morning they said they would try to get out in the next three to four days.

"So many people from the village have helped me keep going but it's gut-wrenching really that they can come and take what they want.

"People around have been brilliant but I don't seem to be getting any help from the authorities."

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said they were "aware this premises has been burgled a number of times and previous calls to this location where we have had information to suggest and offence is in progress resulted in an immediate attendance".

"We are sorry if the victims feel the service they have received from the force fall short of what they may expect and we are addressing any concerns they have raised with us," they added.